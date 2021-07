The Salvation Army will be one of the 2021 donation recipients from the Nice Guys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Nice Guys organization will hold their yearly fundraising event where they will honor philanthropists Dee and John Ammon as well as raise money for several nonprofits.

One of these nonprofits is the Salvation Army. Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano joined Good Morning San Diego to share why donations like these are so important to our community.