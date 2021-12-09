The Salway Twins perform Christmas songs live on Good Morning San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carly and Cambry Salway, also known as The Salway Twins, are identical twin performers based right here in San Diego.

They perform live jazz and Broadway sets at Carruth Cellars Urban Winery every three weeks in Solana Beach.

Their performances are open to the public, and they encourage everyone to come see them play!

To give you a little preview, The Salways Twins performed some of their favorite Christmas songs live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.