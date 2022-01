The San Diego Air & Space Museum looks to have a better year with no lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the San Diego Air & Space Museum to talk about what they look forward to in the new year.

They are hoping for a better year than last year with NO lockdowns! They also go on to talk about mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols in the facility.