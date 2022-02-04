The San Diego Association of Black Journalists celebrates Black History Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 22 years ago on Jan. 1, 2000, Jerry McCormick became the first president for The San Diego Association of Black Journalists.

The San Diego Association of Black Journalists has committed itself to increasing the number of Black journalists, while also sensitizing media to the importance of fairness in the workplace for Black journalists, and expanding jobs opportunities for aspiring journalists.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Jerry McCormick, founding president of the San Diego Association of Black Journalists about Black History Month and what they advocate for here in San Diego.