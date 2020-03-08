The San Diego ASSP Professional Development Conference 2020 kicks off Tuesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monica Zech the Safe Driving Awareness representative at Stay Alert-Stay Alive! and Steve Workman the President of ASSP joins KUSI with details on the Professional Development Conference and Exposition which kicks off this Tuesday.

The conference teaches professionals about workplace safety and weather disaster preparation.

Learn about workplace violence, active shooter safety, and distracted driving this Tuesday at the Professional Development Conference from 6:45 am to 5 pm.