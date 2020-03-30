The San Diego Center for Children needs funding during COVID-19 pandemic





San Diego (KUSI) – The San Diego Center for Children is considered an essential service to the community, especially during this time of great need and uncertainty.

The Center provides therapeutic care, specialized education, and critical life skills to more than 1,000 children and their families in eight locations and hundreds of homes across the county.

“The children and families served by the Center are a highly vulnerable and at-risk population in our community, that risk has now been further exacerbated by the crisis we are all living and the closing of all schools,” said Moisés Barón, Ph.D., San Diego Center for Children President and CEO. “While the Center is working diligently to provide the necessary on-going and therapeutic care to these youth and families in need, some of the critical funding within certain programs has been severely impacted during this time. Over the many years of uninterrupted service, we have received wonderful support from our community. Never before has this been more important. We fully understand the hardship our community is experiencing as we battle this pandemic. At the same time, we trust that our supporters will unite to help us meet the needs of our most vulnerable.”

San Diego Center for Children said critical funding needs include the following:

• Residential program: As one of the very few residential treatment centers in the county serving youth from the ages of 6-18, this program remains open and operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With the closing of all schools, the Center had to increase staffing to meet the significant needs of our population.

• Autism and behavioral health services: The Center continues to provide much needed therapeutic and behavioral interventions remotely via telehealth during this time when these services are of greatest need for families given that children are at home. Funding through our typical contracts has been disrupted. The Center continues to meet the needs of the families and will do so.

• Advocacy and support: The Center needs the help of our wonderful philanthropic community. Staff has risen to the challenge of continuing to deliver crucial services with great passion and professionalism; please keep them in your hearts and minds and talk to people in your circle about our needs.