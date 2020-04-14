The San Diego County Fair has been postponed until 2021 April 14, 2020 KUSI Newsroom, Posted: April 14, 2020 KUSI Newsroom DEL MAR (KUSI) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego County Fair Board has voted to postpone the fair until 2021. View this post on Instagram In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego County Fair Board has voted to postpone the fair until 2021. A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT Categories: Coronavirus, Entertainment, Local San Diego News Tags: Coronavirus, San Diego County Fair FacebookTwitter