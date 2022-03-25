The San Diego County Fair is back and they just dropped their 2022 concert lineup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Fair unveiled their 2022 concert lineup. They are having some big names like Jason Derulo, Shaggy, and Prince Royce are coming to the stage in 2022.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Jennifer Hellman, marketing directors for the San Diego Fair, about the exciting new season.

To see the whole lineup check it out HERE

Also they are hiring so if you are looking for a summer gig apply HERE

Just posted the power-packed Toyota Summer Concert Series @sdfair this summer! Get the best seats on the house when tickets go on sale Saturday, April 2. #sdfairhttps://t.co/Neg1lFeSQN pic.twitter.com/s4ZdZFptc5 — San Diego County Fair (#sdfair) (@SDFair) March 23, 2022