The San Diego District Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting hate crimes aggressively

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The current climate across the nation has put increased attention on racial injustice in all aspects of life.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan has responded to calls for justice by making it easier for people to report hate crimes in the county.

Stephan recognizes the distinctive fear and stress typically suffered by victims of hate crimes, the potential for reprisal and escalation of violence, and the far-reaching negative consequences that hate crimes have on our community.

The District Attorney’s Office considers hate crimes to be very serious and is committed to prosecute hate crimes aggressively through vertical prosecution by the Hate Crimes Unit, within the Special Operations Division.

District Attorney Summer Stephan discussed the new and improved process to report hate crimes on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.