The San Diego County Fair is in town: Concerts, petting zoo, and carnival rides ‘Oh My’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Fair is in town and it is sure to be a “super” time!

This year’s theme is “Heroes Reunite!” after the original superhero theme was cancelled due to the pandemic.

To better serve Fair guests, the San Diego County Fair is moving to a CASHLESS payment experience.

All Admission and Parking passes are online advance sale only. There’s no transaction fees for admission or parking.

The Fair will be closed Mondays & Tuesdays except for July 4.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Sarah Kupelian about the Great American Petting Zoo at the San Diego County Fair.

Later on Jen Hellman with the San Diego County Fair joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard about some information you might need to know before you go!

Also Shaggy talked with KUSI in the night too! Check it out!