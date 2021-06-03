The San Diego Foundation awards grants to help programs like Summer Strummers

The San Diego Foundation last week announced the first round of $3.2 million in grants to 40 local nonprofit organizations that will help deliver the Level Up SD program to thousands of San Diego Unified students with free access to afternoon summer enrichment.

Last week San Diego Unified families begin registering students for free summer camps and programs with some of the most sought-after organizations in San Diego, including Girls Scouts San Diego, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, Junior Achievement of San Diego, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Elementary Institute of Science, and La Jolla Playhouse.

One of those programs is Guitars in the Classroom and Summer Strummers. The Guitars in the Classroom program is happening currently at Logan Memorial. It provides elementary school students with a safe, playful, inclusive musical learning experience, developing their self-expression, creativity and collaboration skills in a restorative environment as they learn to compose, sing and play traditional and multicultural songs and rounds with movement, percussion and ukulele.