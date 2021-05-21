The San Diego Foundation Grants $3.2 million for summer enrichment programs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Foundation Thursday announced the first round of $3.2 million in grants to 40 local nonprofit organizations intended to help deliver the Level Up SD program to thousands of San Diego Unified students with free access to afternoon summer enrichment.

On Wednesday, San Diego Unified families will begin registering students for free summer camps and programs with organizations such as Girls Scouts San Diego, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, Junior Achievement of San Diego, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Elementary Institute of Science and La Jolla Playhouse.

A second round of grants adding dozens more nonprofit summer programs will be announced at a news conference on Wednesday. Parents interested in the afternoon summer enrichment programs can go to LevelUpSanDiego.org to request an email alert when enrollment begins.

Earlier this week, San Diego Unified opened online registration for families wishing to register children for in-person morning instruction with local teachers at neighborhood schools.

Grantees include Birch Aquarium at Scripps, Cesar Chavez Service Clubs, Girls on the Run San Diego, Junior Achievement of San Diego County, Living Coast Discovery Center, Outside the Lens, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet and The Blue Heart Foundation.

For a full list of grantees, go to https://www.sdfoundation.org/.