The San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund surpasses $10 million

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the current COVID-19 coronavirus health crisis, a coalition of philanthropy, government and business partners joined together to create the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

In times of great emergency, community foundations are uniquely positioned to put their philanthropic leadership and deep, cross-sector relationships to work for all who are impacted and assess need quickly and nimbly grant out funding to critical nonprofit programs.

The Fund is rapidly deploying flexible resources into the community to support San Diegans impacted by this global pandemic and the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

With 45 years of community service and more than $1.2 billion granted to nonprofits, thousands of San Diegans trust The San Diego Foundation to steward their charitable giving, especially during times of emergency and crisis. As the region’s community foundation, we are committed to serving San Diego and getting charitable dollars out into the community to address the region’s most pressing needs.

Vice President and Chief Development/Stewardship Officer, Brian Zumbano, told us all about the success of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund on Good Morning San Diego.