The San Diego Harbor Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop social distance style

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past few years, Port of San Diego Harbor Police Chief Mark Stainbrook and some of his officers have taken the time to meet with the people, businesses, and organizations they serve over a cup of coffee. Oftentimes, these meetings acted as a way for police and residents to find common ground.

San Diego Harbor Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook says the “Coffee with a Cop” events formed friendships, and broke racial barriers down. Adding that animosity towards the police turned into mutual respect.

Chief Mark Stainbrook joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to preview the upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” event, and detail the changes they have made to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.