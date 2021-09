The San Diego Heart Walk will be back for 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds are gearing up for the San Diego Heart Walk this weekend.

The annual event will be held this Saturday from 8am-12:30pm at 4 different locations. Peter Hogan, Heart Walk Team Captain, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the event. Those interested in participating, please visit: www.sdheartwalk.org