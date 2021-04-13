The San Diego Humane Society celebrates the final week of the Virtual Walk For Animals fundraiser





MORENA (KUSI)-

The Walk for Animals Walk Week will conclude on Saturday, April 17th at 10am

The Walk for Animals is one of San Diego Humane Society’s biggest annual fundraisers and the organization relies on the money raised during this event to care for nearly 50,000 animals each year.

What: Virtual Walk For Animals Walk Week Celebration

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Where: San Diego Humane Society, 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110

Who: San Diego Humane Society Staff, adoptable animals and ambassador animals.

Why: Traditionally held at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and Liberty Station in San Diego, the Walk for Animals was combined in to a single virtual event this year, for everyone’s safety. Participants have been fundraising to support San Diego Humane Society’s life-changing work for animals and the people who love them. Their hard work and compassion will culminate in a celebration of their fundraising success.

More information: sdwalkforanimals.org.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the San Diego Humane Society to also talk about naming nine Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound-Mix (3 week old) puppies and their mom who were recently rescued by Humane officers.

The public has until Sunday, April 18, 2021 to submit their name suggestions at sdhumane.org/puppies. San Diego Humane Society staff will choose the winning name and announce them on the organization’s social media channels on April 20th. Winners will also receive a “swag bag”.

The puppies and mom were rescued March 25, 2021, when San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement responded to a report of a stray dog who just delivered a litter of puppies in the 5200 block of La Paz Drive, 92114. When Humane Officers arrived, they found a mother dog who took shelter under a van during the rain where she gave birth to 10 puppies. SDHS’s Humane Officers carefully pulled them out, one by one. Sadly, one puppy was not alive, but the other nine appeared healthy.