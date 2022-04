The San Diego Humane Society is in need of fosters during kitten season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is kitten season at the San Diego Humane Society! Which means more kittens are in need of foster homes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the SD Humane Society out in Morena to talk about being a foster!

For more information visit https://www.sdhumane.org/support-us/volunteer/foster/

