The San Diego Humane Society rescues 100+ cats and dogs from Louisiana

The San Diego Humane Society became a temporary home for 130 cats and dogs, Sunday. Wings of Rescue transported them from an adoption shelter in Louisiana. However, the shelter they were residing in became too full due to Hurricane Laura. During tragic events, many pets get lost from their owners and will be brought to a shelter nearby until their owners can trace them back home.

The cats and dogs will be up for adoption soon. The Humane Society in the process of their own assessment of health and behavior. All of the animals received vaccinations and are being cared for until they are ready for their new forever home.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society as well as Labs and Friends are helping in the care of the animals. The San Diego Humane Society is a non-profit and to provide the care they give, they are asking for donation. You can donate by visiting: https://www.sdhumane.org

Meet Whiskey! She’s one of the 100+ dogs and cats that’s were transferred from a shelter in Louisiana to the @sdhumane! They will all soon be ready for a forever home. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/FGaR8rZMNe — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) September 15, 2020