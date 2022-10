The San Diego International Film Festival Oct. 19-23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego International Film Festival each year celebrates artistic and brilliant artwork in the form of film and media.

Each year they feature a number of celebrity honorees, films, and panels.

Tanya Mantooth, CEO and Artistic Director of the SD International Film Festival joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to talk about the event and how San Diegans can attend.

More info: https://sdfilmfest.com/