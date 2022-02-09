The San Diego Library honors Black History Month with a full schedule of programs and events

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Public Library honors Black History Month with a full schedule of programs and events at several library locations and online.

“We’re inviting our patrons and all San Diegans to learn about the history, achievements and stories of Black Americans,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “Whether it’s attending a thought-provoking author talk, creating a piece of art that celebrates Black history or picking up a recommended read, there are many ways to explore the contributions Black Americans have made throughout history.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Misty Jones, Library Director, about their different events and programs that they will offer during Black History Month.