The San Diego Museum of Art Welcomes a special work by contemporary artist Cauleen Smith

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Museum of Art is launching its first ever-virtual exhibition titled Juan Sánchez Cotán and Cauleen Smith: Mystical Time and Deceptive Light.

The exhibition features a video installation by Cauleen Smith, an interdisciplinary artist whose work reflects upon the everyday possibilities of the imagination. Smith became captivated by the work after a visit to the Museum, and her profound connection with this work resulted in her creation of Flori Canta to address the questions posed by the master Juan Sánchez Cotán ore than 400 years ago.

The work will become part of the Museum’s permanent collection, and will be on view through January 10, 2021 once the Museum reopens.