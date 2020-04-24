The San Diego Museum of Art’s virtual Art Alive weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Museum of Art is celebrating Art Alive 2020 completely online on April 24th through April 26th, 2020.

Keeping the tradition alive, #VirtualArt Alive will feature exquisite interpretations of famous works of art with an online exhibition of works created by designers using items from home.

From the comfort of your home enjoy Bloom Bash, a free workshop and more during Art Alive weekend.

Virtual Art Alive Weekend Schedule (April 24th – April 26th, 2020):

• Bloom Bash: Dress up, make your favorite cocktail and join the live Bloom Bash party with a music set by DJ Gabe Vega on Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. PST via Instagram Live. Followers are encouraged to share a picture or video rocking their floral fashion using #VirtualBloomBash on Friday, April 24th for a chance to win a dual membership to the Museum.

• Flower Arranging Workshop: Join a free online flower-arranging mini-workshop led by local floral shop Native Poppy on Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m. via Instagram and Facebook.

• Garden of Activities: End the weekend with a step-by-step tutorial for making crepe paper flowers at home on Sunday, April 26th.

Cocktail recipes and recommended supplies for the fun-filled weekend are available on the SDMA website. Viewers are encouraged to gather supplies before the weekend activities.

Art Alive is the Museum’s annual fundraiser in support of education, outreach programs and special exhibitions. All events during Art Alive weekend, including Bloom Bash, are available to the public for free, but suggested donations will be accepted for those who wish to donate.

A gift of $25 — the price of one Art Alive admission ticket — makes a huge impact. Follow #VirtualArtAlive on the Museum’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.