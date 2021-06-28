The San Diego Padres home uniform ranks as the 3rd least popular in baseball

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Play USA surveyed 2,000 MLB fans across the country and asked them to rank every MLB home uniform.

The results showed that the San Diego Padres home uniform ranks as the 3rd least popular in baseball, the team colors rank as the least popular in baseball and

the Padres logo ranks as the 2nd least popular in baseball.

The full jersey rankings can be seen here

