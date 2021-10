The San Diego Repertory Theatre performs Mother Road

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Repertory Theatre is putting on Mother Road by Octavio Solis.

The story is a modern take on John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, and will run from October 7th-31st. Actor Mark Murphey, who originated the role of William Joad, went on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the production.