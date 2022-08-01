The San Diego Sheriff’s invite you to the annual National Night Out Against Crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Night Out Against Crime is happening on Tuesday!

This is an annual community event to promote the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department was on KUSI’s Patio with their dogs, horses and robots, telling us all about the upcoming event.

National Night Out Against Crime started in 1970 in Pennsylvania as a porch gathering and has grown nationwide into neighborhood potlucks or block parties.

Visit www.sdsheriff.gov for locations

Link to event: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/583/17

