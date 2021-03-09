The San Diego Women’s Foundation works to become more equitable and diverse

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s International Women’s Day and Cindi Hill, President of the The San Diego Women’s Foundation, joined KUSI to discuss the organization’s community contributions and new projects.

Since 2000, the Foundation connects, educates, and inspires women to come together in collective philanthropy.

Those efforts have resulted in over $4 million in grants awarded to more than 90 nonprofit partners, affecting the lives of more than 70,000 in San Diego.

The Foundation has been working to develop their DEI Task Force, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, seeking to diversify their members and organizations they work with.

Hill further detailed ways the organization is changing to become more equitable, diverse, and inclusive.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.