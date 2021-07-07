The San Diego Zoo celebrates Nighttime Zoo

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is inviting everyone bring their smiles to the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for amazing outdoor experiences this summer. Guest will have the opportunity to see amazing wildlife up close, enjoy wondrous entertainment after dark at the San Diego Zoo, or journey through wild and wondrous terrain at the Safari Park—all while knowing every visit is helping to save wildlife. Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo Begins June 11, and runs through Sept. 6, 2021.Summer Safari at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is underway and ends August 17, 2021