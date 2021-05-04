The San Diego Zoo is set to open two new habitats June 1st

On June 1, the San Diego Zoo will unveil two brand-new habitats. The Kenneth C. Griffin Komodo Kingdom and the William E. Cole Family Hummingbird Habitat will replace previous habitats with state-of-the-art spaces where guests can interact with some of the most powerful and delicate species on earth.

Komodo Kingdom will offer visitors the chance to see these magnificent giant lizards up close, and learn more about the species, the challenges they face and the work San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is doing to the save their species—and hundreds of others like them—and the delicate ecosystems they call home.

The adjacent infinity-loop-shaped Hummingbird Habitat will offer endless flight opportunities to several species of hummingbirds, as well as other rare birds from their native regions in North and South America—shining a light on species many people have heard of, but may not know a lot about.

San Diego Zoo architects have incorporated state-of-the-art sustainable materials as an integral part of Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat design. Both habitats include wall and/or roof panels made up of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)—a fluorine-based plastic that is created to be more resistant to corrosion, which is new to the world of habitat design. The system is 100% recyclable, and consists of a series of custom-sized Teflon multilayered “air pillows”—which, when filled with air, provide great solar insulation, while also reducing the need for artificial lighting.

The spring openings of Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat will lead the way for the coming debut of a completely new Children’s Zoo, replacing the original that opened in 1957. The new 3.2-acre Sanford Children’s Zoo is set to open to guests later this year, and will provide kids greater opportunities to discover the natural world through play, and to help them care for and better understand wildlife. The area will include four different themed habitat zones—Desert Dunes, Wild Woods, Marsh Meadows and Rainforest—featuring plants and animals that have adaptations specific to the climatic conditions within each ecosystem. The unique habitat designs will provide families the opportunity to become immersed in communities of wildlife, and to inspire and educate guests on the interconnectedness between wildlife and people.

