The San Diego Zoo’s new Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat officially open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of two brand new animal exhibits: Kenneth C. Griffin Komodo Kingdom and the William E. Cole Family Hummingbird Habitat.

The San Diego Zoo’s 2,700 square-foot Komodo Kingdom habitat is home to two Komodo dragons. Inside Komodo Kingdom, guests can see these magnificent giant lizards up close to learn about where they come from, the challenges they face in Indonesia and the work San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is doing to help save this species in their native habitat.

During the 7am hour (above) of Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Rick Shwartz, who shared an inside look at both of the exhibits.

Then at 9am (below), KUSI’s Allie Wagner share an up close look at the new Hummingbird Habitat!

The 3,800 square-foot Hummingbird Habitat is home to several species of hummingbirds and other distinctive birds native to North and South America. The habitat features streams, cascading water, orchids and other plants, as well as a deep pool that guests can view from an observation bridge along the pathway.

The @sandiegozoo is opening two new exhibits today the Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/7bRpAqqdiq — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 1, 2021

TODAY IS THE DAY!

The @SanDiegoZoo’s new Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat are both opening today at 12:00 noon!

🎉

Keep an eye out for the ribbon cutting ceremony on @kusinews, @fox5sandiego, @nbcsandiego @kfmb8news, @abc10news and more! pic.twitter.com/nfpPD1Gj3d — Rick Schwartz (@ZoologyRick) June 1, 2021