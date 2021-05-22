The San Pasqual Tribe opens Horizon Fuel Station in Valley Center

The San Pasqual Tribe on Thursday opened the Horizon Fuel Station and Pit Stop Market. The 10 million dollar project is the first of its kind in the Valley Center community. It is the first drive-thru convenience store in Valley Center spanning across 8,000 sq. ft. The project itself has been 20 years in the making. They will be offering quality fuel for less, high-tech gas pumps with entertainment screens, EV charge stations as well. They hope to be an asset for the community as well as a draw to bring customers to the Valley Center area.

The San Pasqual Tribe is opening a Horizon Fuel Center and Pit Stop Market in Valley Center this morning. They are looking to have the lowest gas prices in town @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/Hku87aDzfU — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 20, 2021