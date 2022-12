The Santa One sleigh is on display at the San Diego Air & Space Museum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The incredible ‘Santa One’ sleigh will be on display at the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

The sleigh will be gone for 24-hours starting on Christmas Eve, but will return when Santa is done with his trip.

President & CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, and Santa showed off the Santa One sleigh live on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.sandiegoairandspace.org