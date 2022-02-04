The SD Humane Society hosts a baby shower to support wildlife babies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oh Baby! The San Diego Humane Society needs your help to support the thousands of wildlife babies in the San Diego County.

The virtual 12th annual Wildlife Baby Shower will help orphaned or injured wildlife babies get their second chance at life.

“The community’s generosity will help give these babies the care they need to grow healthy and strong before they’re released back into the wild,” said San Diego Humane Society’s Senior Director of Wildlife Medicine Jon Enyart, DVM. “Every heating pad, bag of birdseed and can of baby food donated will make a lifesaving difference and we are so grateful for the support.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at the San Diego Humane Society, to talk about their upcoming baby shower.

For more information and to donate to the Wildlife Baby Shower, visit sdhumane.org/babyshower.