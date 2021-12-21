The SD Humane Society’s Holiday Drive to Save Lives fundraiser is coming up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked to Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society about their upcoming Holiday Drive to Save Lives fundraiser happening soon.

The Holiday Drive to Save Lives fundraiser is their annual fundraiser, which includes the organization’s largest gift matching challenge ever – $500,000 from the Resource Partners Foundation! Donations made to San Diego Humane Society through Dec. 31, will be doubled to provide twice the safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care and rescue from cruelty and neglect for more than 40,000 animals in the coming year.

https://www.sdhumane.org/

Also the San Diego Humane Society is hiring! The organization currently has more than 50 career opportunities in a variety of fields, including animal care, veterinary care, humane law enforcement, philanthropy, volunteer engagement and communications.

Visit sdhumane.org/careers.