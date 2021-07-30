The search begins for a new San Diego Unified School District Superintendent

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday was the first virtual community session to get get the public’s input and ideas on the kind of person they would like as the next superintendent for San Diego Unified School District.

There will be 20 sessions and the first 10 are virtual according to Chair of SDUSD Superintendent Search Committee Christopher Rice-Wilson.

Applications for next super will be accepted in October and November.

The Advisory Committee will pick the top 10 candidates then the board will narrow to three.

Then, more community input sessions will go over the final three.

Lastly, the board ultimately will choose the next superintendent.