The search continues 9 months after Maya Millete’s disappearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete, continue their search.

It’s been 9 months since Maya Millete has gone missing, but her family is not giving up. Her sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouaillet spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on this weekend’s search party. Volunteers will meet Sunday morning, Oct. 10th at the Corral Canyon Trail.