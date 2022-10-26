The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto helps people achieve self sufficiency

ENCANTO (KUSI) – The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto serves young people between the ages of 14 and 21 to help them gain a hands-on experience with urban agriculture.

The program combines classroom and experiential learning as youth participate in classes such as cooking/nutrition, food justice, financial literacy, job readiness and youth development workshops.

During the eight-week garden-based training program, youth seed, cultivate, transplant, and harvest the fruits of their labor, while learning about composting, soil fertility, irrigation, and plant anatomy.

The Mission of Second Chance is to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency which is in line with the youth garden’s mission to cultivate strong youth leaders who are equipped with the skills they need to live healthy and sustainable lives.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the Second Chance Youth Garden with their President & CEO, Bill Payne, to show everything the youth garden has to offer on Good Morning San Diego.

Payne said they have seven different programs, and the youth garden is just one of them. “The youth garden is special because it serves youth that are from 14-21, and it’s really our primary program that is on the preventive side. It addresses at-risk youth and builds their resiliency so that they can thrive and have better outcomes in their lives.”

San Diego Second Chance Overview: