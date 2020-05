“The Show” on Rock 105.3 is back in studio after working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “The Show” on Rock 105.3 is back in studio after doing their show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the IHeart Radio building in Serra Mesa to see how the morning team is adapting to being back in the studio.

Such a fun morning being at @iHeartRadio with @Rock1053! The crew is back in their studio and out of Eddies house. Thanks for having me on The Show and also going live with us on @KUSI_GMSD! pic.twitter.com/2nCdstH9FQ — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 27, 2020