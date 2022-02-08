The significance of Black History Month here in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black History Month is celebrated across the nation and San Diego is no exception.

On Feb. 8 from noon to 1 p.m., the San Diego History Center will hold a virtual presentation on the milestones and citizens that have influenced the life of Black San Diegans.

The event, entitled “SD101: Gems from the Archives: Reflecting the Rich History of Black San Diego,” will feature photos from the Baynard Photography Collection, unique donated items, visual art, and even the current community sourced collection initiatives.

Shelby Gordon, Marketing Manager at the San Diego History Center, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

To learn more about the event, visit sandiegohistory.org/event/gems-from-the-archives/