The Snapdragon Stadium is less than a month away from completion





MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – San Diego State University is in the last lap of construction on the new Snapdragon Stadium which is set to be completed by the Aztec’s Sept. 3 opener.

As one of San Diego’s largest construction projects, the Snapdragon Stadium has been eagerly awaited as a replacement for Qualcomm Stadium, which was torn down in 2021.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon got a sneak peak of the stadium in it’s final stages of completion. She talked to Adam Miller, the general manager of Snapdragon Stadium, about the completion of the much awaited two-year-long project.

The new stadium has a capacity of 35,000. The school’s annual pre-season football scrimmage in late August typically attracts around 1,000 spectators. Following the completion of the stadium it is expected to draw a crowd nearly 20 times bigger than previous years.

SDSU’s recent school-record, 12-win season is still in the air, and the completion of their new stadium is sure to add to the excitement.