‘The SoCal Tides’ wins 2021 West Coast Championships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SoCal Tides is a new team that is one of the best in California and top 25 in the nation.

The team won the 2021 West Coast Championships.

Coach Kenji Aoshima is a former Japanese translator for the San Diego Padres.

Yuki Aoshima is the sole female player on the SoCal Tides 10U Baseball Team.

The team itself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the secrets to their success.