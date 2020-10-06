The state of the student housing marketplace in San Diego and nationally

Student Housing expert Fred Pierce joined Good Morning San Diego to share the state of the Student Housing marketplace in San Diego and nationally, as many students who are working remotely and in classrooms.

The CEO of Pierce Education Properties of San Diego also discussed how COVID-19 has impacted students at SDSU and across the country.

A total of 407 on-campus students, 704 off-campus students, 10 faculty or staff, and 13 visitors have either confirmed or probable positive COVID- 19 diagnoses. Officials said 53 of the total are considered “probable.”

SDSU announced last Wednesday that it was extending a pause on in-person courses through Oct. 12. Effective that day, a limited number of courses will resume in person. Most of those courses are upper-division or graduate level, and have been “determined by faculty and academic leaders to be essential to student degree completion, licensure, and career preparation,” university officials said in a statement.

About 2,100 students will be enrolled in an in-person course. Prior to the in-person pause, 6,200 students were enrolled in an in-person course.