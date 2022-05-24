The strawberries at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company are ripe and ready for you to pick!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re looking for something to do as we head into summer, how about a trip to the Carlsbad Strawberry Company?

The freshest strawberries in San Diego are ready for the pickin’!

$5 General Admission

This includes the sunflower maze, photo opportunities, shaded area, free games, and hay pyramids.

Total for strawberry picking:

$17 per person with bucket (with general admission)

$10 per person going in without bucket (with general admission)

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live on Tuesday with more information on the seasonal fruits that are in full bloom for you to pick.

They are open 9am-6pm daily | 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008