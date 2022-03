The Sully Band hosting album release party & concert honors Russ T Nailz

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – The Sully Band is hosting an album release party Thursday night at The Belly Up for their new album, “Let’s Straighten It Out.”

The band will honor the life of Russ T Nailz, who unexpectedly passed away last week.

Sully Sullivan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to invite everyone to the show.

