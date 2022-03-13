‘The Sully Band’ to perform at the Belly Up Tavern on St. Patrick’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sully Band will be holding an album release party for their new project, “Let’s Straighten It Out!” at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach on March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring two guest appearances from Rebecca Jade and Anthony Cullins.

The Sully Band’s new album was just released on March 11, and is available for digital download, CDs, or purple vinyl.

Sully himself, Co Host of “On The Air” joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the show, new album, and remembering the life of Russ T Nailz.

Purchase tickets to the show here.