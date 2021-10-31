The Super Dentists to buy Halloween candy from kids for cash, donate to military overseas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Super Dentists will be holding their Annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back Program for the 16th year from Nov. 1 to 5, an event in which they will pay cash for children’s Halloween candy, and ship off the sugary pounds to active-duty military across seas.

Kids will receive $1 for each pound of candy exchanged.

Dr. Kami Hoss of The Super Dentists joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the program.

The Super Dentists have collected more than 20,000 pounds of candy from the mouths of San Diegan children since 2004. Think of all the cavities avoided!

Offices and candy drop-drop off locations are:

• Carmel Valley (11943 El Camino Real #200)

• Chula Vista (345 F Street, Suite 260)

• Eastlake (2226 Otay Lakes Road, Suites A and B)

• Kearny Mesa (9737 Aero Drive #210)

• Oceanside (3625 Vista Way)

• Escondido (390 West Valley Parkway)

For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.