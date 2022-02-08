The Surf Museum is open and ready to go see during Museum Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Founded in 1986 the California Surf Museum has been open for three decades and getting thousands of visitors from around the globe.

The collection at the museum offers many revolving exhibits each year while telling the history of surfboards and wave-riding.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jim Kempton, President, California Surf Museum (also a member of the San Diego Museum Council), about how you can come visit during Museum Month!

California Surf Museum

312 Pier View Way

Oceanside, CA 92054