‘The Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ is a 60-mile walk to end breast cancer

CROWN POINT (KUSI) – The Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day is taking walkers 60 miles over three days while raising money to find a cure for breast cancer.

The journey began on Nov. 19 and ends Nov. 21, from the Del Mar Fairgrounds to the Waterfront Park.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Crown Point Saturday with more details.