The Take Me Home Huey project was created to honor American Heroes who served in the Vietnam War

On March 29, the Take Me Home Huey project will launch the final portion of their multi-year project. A 216-page hard cover book will be published and dedicated to military veterans. The project focuses on the Vietnam era and March 29 was chosen for the launch to coincide with National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The launch will occur without the founder and artist. Take Me Home Huey is a multi-media project created by Rancho Santa Fe resident Steve Maloney.

Maloney died on Feb. 23, 2021.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with Jeanie Cunningham. Cunningham worked closely with Maloney on the song, “Take Me Home Huey” and she also discusses his legacy on Good Morning San Diego.

The Take Me Home Huey project centers on a 47-foot helicopter that was shot down during the Vietnam War and made into a colorful work of art that has helped thousands of Vietnam veterans with their PTSD. The evolution of the artistic creation and the search for the surviving crew members is documented in an Emmy-award winning film and supported by a powerful song.

The transformed Huey helicopter traveled for nearly three years around the country to 29 major museums and events in 13 different states. On exhibit, veterans felt an immediate connection with the aircraft and walked up to touch its sides.

The veterans recognized their squadron names and the call signs incorporated into the artwork and responded to the symbolic imagery woven into the piece. Many then opened up to share their stories of war and the continuous struggle with PTSD that they often face.

The Take Me Home Huey helicopter is on permanent display at Palm Spring Air Museum.

Steve Maloney said in an interview, “I am honored to say Take Me Home Huey is the proudest thing I have done!”

The book will launch in a livestream event on Monday, March 29, 2021. The book can be pre-ordered for $45 by going to: https://takemehomehuey.org/. A portion of the sales will be donated to art therapy charities that helps veterans work through their PTSD.

About Take Me Home Huey:

With the mission to thank and honor Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice, artist Steve Maloney took a shattered medevac helicopter, shot down in Vietnam, and transformed it into a colorful, mixed-media sculpture. A powerful testament to the power of art, Take Me Home Huey has grown to include an Emmy-winning documentary film, a song and new book.

Take Me Home Huey is dedicated to the 2,709,918 Americans who served in Vietnam.