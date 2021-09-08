The Taliban is holding planes full of American and Afghan evacuees hostage, demanding money

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan.

The group includes dozens of American citizens and green card holders and their families, the Afghans and their American advocates say.

Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that the Taliban is not allowing the charter flights to take off from the airport. Blinken says the Taliban is claiming that people aboard the planes are not on the list.

“We’ve been assured all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” Blinken said in Doha, Qatar, a major transit point for last month’s frantic U.S. military-led evacuations from Afghanistan.

The list of evacuees includes one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban.

“Unfortunately we are left behind now,” the former translator said quietly in the pre-dawn darkness Wednesday in Afghanistan. “No one heard our voice.”

The man, whose identity The Associated Press withheld for his security, said he was running out of money to keep his family housed in a hotel in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, after waiting a week for Taliban permission for the chartered evacuation flights to leave the airport there.

The Biden administration says the holdup is the fault of the Taliban, but the private organizers of the flights are skeptical.

One Afghan woman among the group says elderly American citizens, parents of Afghan-Americans in the U.S., are among those being blocked from boarding evacuation planes.

Furthermore, the Taliban is asking for money in exchange for allowing the planes to take off. The Taliban calls it a tax, and the Biden Administration has so far had no answer for their demands.

The problems from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal continue to grow as President Biden and Vice President Harris are on their way to California to campaign in support of Governor Gavin Newsom.

