The tax deadline is April 18: What you need to know before filing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The deadline to file your tax return is swiftly approaching — April 18 to be exact.

The deadline doesn’t fall on April 15 this year due to the date falling on Emancipation Day, which is a federally-recognized holiday, meaning federal buildings will be closed.

Raphael Tulino, Spokesperson for IRS, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what taxpayers need to know.